UPDATE 1-ShawCor gets second contract for Australian project

June 29 (Reuters) - Energy services company ShawCor Ltd said its pipecoating division received a more than $100 million contract from McDermott Australia Pty Ltd.

This is the second contract Bredero Shaw, ShawCor’s largest division, has received for the Ichthys LNG Project.

The latest contract is to provide pipeline coatings and related products and services for flowlines and tie-in spools for the Ichthys LNG Project.

The project, located in the Browse Basin about 200 km offshore Western Australia, is expected to produce 8.4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas and 1.6 million tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas per annum, ShawCor said.

Bredero Shaw will start work on the contract during the second quarter of 2013.

Shares of ShawCor, which has a market value of C$2.50 billion, were up 2 percent at C$36.49 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.