ShawCor profit jumps on robust bookings
August 9, 2012 / 9:20 PM / in 5 years

ShawCor profit jumps on robust bookings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Energy services company ShawCor Ltd reported a 36 percent jump in quarterly profit on higher bookings and strong performance in its pipeline and pipe services segment.

The company’s second-quarter net income rose to C$21.4 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, from C$15.7 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 24 percent to C$326.9 million.

ShawCor’s shares, which have gained 20 percent so far in 2012, closed at C$35.78 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

