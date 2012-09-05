FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ShawCor announces strategic review
September 5, 2012

ShawCor announces strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - ShawCor Ltd said its controlling shareholder and chair of its board of directors, Virginia Shaw, may sell her shares as part of a sale of the company.

The energy services company has set up a committee to conduct a strategic review of alternatives, including canvassing potentially interested third parties, the company said in a statement.

The committee has engaged Credit Suisse Canada as financial adviser.

ShawCor shares closed at C$35.08 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

