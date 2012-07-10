FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Shaw Group expects fewer orders this year
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 10:52 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Shaw Group expects fewer orders this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees backlog of $18 bln at FY-end vs prior view $22 bln

* Maintains 2012 EPS, revenue forecast

* Q3 loss/share $0.24, rev $1.56 bln

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. engineering company Shaw Group Inc cut its full-year forecast for orders, due mainly to a lower backlog in its power segment, but stood by its outlook for 2012 earnings.

Shaw now expects a year-end backlog of about $18 billion, below its prior forecast of $22 billion.

The company maintained its full-year earnings outlook of between $2.20 and $2.30 per share on revenue of $5.5 billion to $6 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.12 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The power segment, which provides services to fossil and nuclear power industries, accounts for about one-third of the company’s total revenue. The order backlog in the division fell by $1 billion in the third quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The overall net loss for the quarter narrowed to $16 million, or 24 cents per share, from $70 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.56 billion, slightly above analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

The total backlog decreased to $18.19 billion as of May 31 from $20 billion at the end of last August.

Revenue from the plant services segment increased 2.2 percent and the environmental and infrastructure segment climbed 5 percent.

Shares of the company closed at $28.39 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.