Shaw Group posts profit on higher sales to power cos
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Shaw Group posts profit on higher sales to power cos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. engineering company Shaw Group Inc , which agreed in July to a $3 billion takeover by Chicago Bridge & Iron Co, reported a fourth-quarter profit on higher sales in its power business.

Net income was $113.2 million, or $1.68 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $90.3 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was flat at $1.5 billion.

The power segment, which contributed to more than one-third of total revenue, reported 5 percent higher sales.

