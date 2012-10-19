Shaw Group posts profit on higher sales to power cos

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. engineering company Shaw Group Inc , which agreed in July to a $3 billion takeover by Chicago Bridge & Iron Co, reported a fourth-quarter profit on higher sales in its power business.

Net income was $113.2 million, or $1.68 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $90.3 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was flat at $1.5 billion.

The power segment, which contributed to more than one-third of total revenue, reported 5 percent higher sales.