Handelsbanken Q2 profit just beats forecast
July 17, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

Handelsbanken Q2 profit just beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken posted on Tuesday a second-quarter operating profit that beat expectations and said earnings rose in all of its home markets outside of Sweden.

Operating profits in the quarter reached 4.5 billion Swedish crowns ($637.85 million), just topping a mean forecast for 4.4 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank’s net interest income rose slightly from the previous quarter to 6.6 billion crowns, right in line with a forecast in a Reuters poll, thanks to higher business volumes, positive currency effects and as somewhat stronger lending margins were offset by lower deposit margins in Sweden. ($1 = 7.0550 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

