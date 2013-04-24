FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Handelsbanken beats expectations with strong Q1
April 24, 2013 / 4:51 AM / in 4 years

Handelsbanken beats expectations with strong Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken , which is growing rapidly in Britain and pushing into the Netherlands, posted on Wednesday a first-quarter operating profit that beat expectations as its capital buffers swelled further.

Operating profits in the quarter reached 4.34 billion Swedish crowns ($658.65 million), topping a mean forecast for 4.20 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.46 billion in the year-earlier period.

The bank, one of Europe’s strongest lenders, posted a core tier one capital ratio of 17.5 percent according to Basel III, up from 14.6 percent in the same period a year ago.

The bank said net interest income rose one percent from the same period a year ago to 6.54 billion crowns, above a forecast for 6.45 billion crowns.

$1 = 6.5285 Swedish crowns Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr

