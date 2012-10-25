FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Shearer's Foods Sells $235 mln in notes
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Shearer's Foods Sells $235 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OCt 25 (Reuters) - Shearer's Foods LLC, and Chip Finance
Corp on Wednesday sold $235 million of senior secured notes in
the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $210 million. 
    BMO, Barlcays Capital and Keybank were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SHEARER'S FOODS

AMT $235 MLN    COUPON 9 PCT       MATURITY    11/01/2019   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 9 PCT        SETTLEMENT  10/29/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 781 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NMAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

