3 months ago
Shell shareholders reject emissions target proposal
May 23, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 3 months ago

Shell shareholders reject emissions target proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, May 23 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell shareholders on Tuesday widely rejected a proposal by an environmental activist group demanding the oil major sets and publishes annual targets to reduce carbon emissions.

As many as 94 percent of Shell shareholders voted against the resolution, preliminary results displayed during the company's annual general meeting in The Hague showed.

Shell said that binding emissions reduction targets would mean "tying its hands" and weakening the company because it would be forced to reduce production and sales. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Susan Fenton)

