Norway's sovereign wealth fund says backed Shell CEO's pay
May 25, 2016 / 12:25 PM / in a year

Norway's sovereign wealth fund says backed Shell CEO's pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s $850 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest, voted in favour of the 2015 remuneration package of Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden at Tuesday’s annual meeting of shareholders, the fund said on its web site on Wednesday.

About 86 percent of the owners backed the 5.14 million euro ($5.73 million) pay package at the meeting. Two investor advisory firms had recommended that Shell’s owners should oppose it. ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

