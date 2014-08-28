FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell submits revised drill plan for Arctic -FT
August 28, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 3 years ago

Shell submits revised drill plan for Arctic -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc has sought permission from the U.S. government to drill in the Arctic Ocean and is keeping open the possibility that it could drill there next summer, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper reported that Shell had filed an exploration plan for approval by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the agency that controls offshore drilling rights. The plan addresses issues such as safety and environmental impact. (on.ft.com/VTMy2s)

The FT also reported that Shell said although it had not yet made a definite decision to drill in the Arctic next year it wanted to keep the option open and required permits and a court decision to go in its favour.

Shell was not immediately available for comment outside regular working hours in the United Kingdom and the United States. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

