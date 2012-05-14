FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Shell says Arrow Gladstone LNG plan still on
#Corrections News
May 14, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Shell says Arrow Gladstone LNG plan still on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADELAIDE, May 14 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Australia country chairperson Ann Pickard confirmed on Monday that Shell’s plan to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at the eastern Australian port of Gladstone is still on track.

She told oil and gas industry conference that its Arrow LNG project intended to sell the initial “ramp up” gas from Arrow to other gas users in the area until the plant was built and ready to receive gas.

Pickard noted that the costs on its Arrow LNG project in Australia have remained roughly constant since it took over the project about two years ago, in stark contrast to other LNG schemes that have been subject to massive cost blow-outs.

“Our costs have remained pretty much the same since we took it over... we don’t see any increase,” Pickard told reporters.

