LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's
Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a
shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest
Australia, the company said on Thursday.
Shell's $12.6 billion Prelude project is expected to start
operating next year, the company said, after long delays since
the oil major first decided to go ahead with the project in
2011.
Once the facility arrives in Australia, it will be secured
to the seabed by mooring chains before it can be connected to
the gas field and start operating, Shell said.
The Prelude FLNG was built by a Technip Samsung
Heavy Industries consortium in the South Korean
shipyard of Geoje.
