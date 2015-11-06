FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell Canada says Keystone XL was already in uncertainty window
November 6, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Shell Canada says Keystone XL was already in uncertainty window

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLc said on Friday there are at least three other possible pipeline alternatives to TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL project, which was rejected by U.S. President Barack Obama, and Shell would like to see at least one approved.

“So Keystone has been on for seven years now, so of course, it’s brought into the uncertainty window,” Lorraine Mitchelmore, president of Shell’s Canadian unit, told reporters in Calgary.

Reporting by Mike De Souza in Calgary; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

