FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell gets environmental ok for Canada offshore drilling project
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 2 years ago

Shell gets environmental ok for Canada offshore drilling project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, June 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s environment ministry on Monday said it had approved an East Coast offshore drilling project led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, saying the exploration project was “not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.”

The approval is contingent on the company meeting numerous conditions, including mitigating the potential impact on fish and marine habitats, among other things, the government said in a statement.

The Shelburne Basin Venture Exploration Drilling project, which is operated by Shell, consists of up to seven exploration wells located some 250 kilometers (155 miles) off the coast of the province of Nova Scotia, on Canada’s East Coast.

The wells are covered by six exploration licenses, which run from 2015 to 2019.

Shell holds a 50 percent stake in the project, while joint venture partner ConocoPhillips <COP,N> has a 30 percent share and Suncor Energy has a 20 percent stake. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.