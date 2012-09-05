FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell to proceed with oil sands carbon capture project
September 5, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Shell to proceed with oil sands carbon capture project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Wednesday it will go ahead with its planned Quest carbon capture and storage project in order to cut carbon-dioxide emissions at its 255,000 barrel per day Scotford oil sands upgrader near Edmonton, Alberta, by more than a third.

The company said in a statement the facility will capture more than 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually and inject it underground.

Shell has not said how much it expects the project, which will be operating late in 2015, will cost. The governments of Alberta and Canada are contributing C$865 million ($877 million) to the project.

