LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch/Shell’s steps to close down production at its Auger platform in the Gulf of Mexico have been completed, according to an emailed statement from a spokeswoman.

Shell announced the shutdown of the 55,000 barrels a day facility on Wednesday so that it could connect a new oilfield, Cardamom, to Auger’s infrastructure. Auger is scheduled to restart in the fourth quarter.