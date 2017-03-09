LONDON, March 9 Royal Dutch Shell said
on Thursday its chief executive Ben Van Beurden saw his total
pay jump 60 percent in 2016 to 8.263 million euros from 5.135
million a year earlier mainly due to deferred bonuses and share
plans.
Van Beurden's salary was little changed at 1.460 million
euros and his bonus fell to 2.4 million euros from 3.5 million,
however, from the company's long-term incentive plan and
deferred bonuses he received 4.381 million euros, up from
163,000 a year earlier.
On Thursday, Shell said from this year its directors would
be rewarded depending on how well the company manages its
greenhouse gas emissions and how much free cashflow it
generates.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)