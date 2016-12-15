FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell to replace CFO Simon Henry in March
December 15, 2016 / 7:13 AM / 8 months ago

Shell to replace CFO Simon Henry in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will replace Simon Henry as chief financial officer on March 9, 2017 with Jessica Uhl, a financial executive in Shell's gas business, the company said on Thursday.

Henry will remain available to the company until June 30, 2017, Shell said. It gave no reason for his departure.

"Jessica combines an external perspective with broad Shell experience and is a highly regarded executive," Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said.

Uhl joined Shell in 2004 and was previously employed at Enron and Citibank in the U.S. and Panama. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)

