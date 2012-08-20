Shell, Chevron to swap natgas assets in Australia

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc will pay $450 million and exchange its interests in two fields offshore Australia with Chevron Corp’s holdings in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) asset to grow Shell’s presence in LNG supply projects.

Shell will exchange its 33.3 percent interest in the Clio and Acme fields in the Carnarvon Basin off northwest Australia for Chevron’s 16.7 percent interest in the East Browse block and 20 percent interest in the West Browse block, the companies said.

The asset exchange will give Chevron a 100 percent interest in blocks WA-205-P and WA-42-R and help expand its Wheatstone area resource base, where it is developing a LNG project.