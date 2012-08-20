FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell, Chevron to swap natgas assets in Australia
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Shell, Chevron to swap natgas assets in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc will pay $450 million and exchange its interests in two fields offshore Australia with Chevron Corp’s holdings in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) asset to grow Shell’s presence in LNG supply projects.

Shell will exchange its 33.3 percent interest in the Clio and Acme fields in the Carnarvon Basin off northwest Australia for Chevron’s 16.7 percent interest in the East Browse block and 20 percent interest in the West Browse block, the companies said.

The asset exchange will give Chevron a 100 percent interest in blocks WA-205-P and WA-42-R and help expand its Wheatstone area resource base, where it is developing a LNG project.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.