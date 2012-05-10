Shell, Chevron likely to win Ukraine shale gas deals-source

KIEV, May 10 (Reuters) - Shell and Chevron are likely to win tenders for two potentially large shale gas fields in Ukraine, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

One contract area, Yuzivska, is located in the eastern Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The other, Olesska, is in the western Lviv region.

“(The likely winners are) Shell for Yuzivska and Chevron for Olesska,” the source said.

Ukraine’s State Geological Service estimates the reserves of the Yuzivska area at 2 trillion cubic metres and those of Olesska at 0.8 to 1.5 trillion.