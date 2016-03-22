Shell, CNOOC take final decision to expand China petrochem plant

March 22 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc and China’s CNOOC Ltd said they had made a final decision to double capacity of their jointly owned ethylene plant in China’s Guangdong province.

The decision follows an announcement in December that the companies had reached heads of agreements to expand the plant.

The companies said on Tuesday the plant will produce 150,000 tonnes of ethylene oxide, 480,000 tonnes of ethylene glycol and 600,000 tonnes of high quality polyols annually. (go.shell.com/1LDhtcW) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)