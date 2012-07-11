FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell's Canadian carbon-capture project approved by regulators
July 11, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

Shell's Canadian carbon-capture project approved by regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, July 11 (Reuters) - A Canadian
carbon-capture and storage project backed by Royal Dutch Shell
Plc was approved by regulators in Alberta on Wednesday,
though the company must agree to a number of conditions before
the project can proceed.
    Alberta's Energy Resources Conservation Board said Shell's
Quest project, which will capture carbon dioxide from its oil
sands upgrader near Edmonton, Alberta, and inject the gas into
the ground, is in the public interest.
    The board attached 32 conditions to the approval, with most
of those related to data collection, analysis and reporting. 
    The project could capture as much as one million tonnes of
carbon dioxide annually, which Shell says is the equivalent of
taking 175,000 cars off the road.

