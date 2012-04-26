Shell says Mozambique tax adds $200mln to Cove bid

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said a new capital gains tax being introduced by the Mozambique government would add around $200 million to its planned $1.8 billion takeover of Cove Energy.

Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry told reporters on a call on Thursday that the final cost of the deal, that aims to give Shell a foothold in the emerging Eastern Africa natural gas play, would be around $2 billion.

Henry added that Shell believed oil markets were “fundamentally well supplied” and that high oil prices were eroding demand.

Henry said Shell was evaluating sites in Texas and Louisiana for a possible plant that would convert natural gas into motor fuels such as diesel.