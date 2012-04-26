FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell says Mozambique tax adds $200mln to Cove bid
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Shell says Mozambique tax adds $200mln to Cove bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said a new capital gains tax being introduced by the Mozambique government would add around $200 million to its planned $1.8 billion takeover of Cove Energy.

Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry told reporters on a call on Thursday that the final cost of the deal, that aims to give Shell a foothold in the emerging Eastern Africa natural gas play, would be around $2 billion.

Henry added that Shell believed oil markets were “fundamentally well supplied” and that high oil prices were eroding demand.

Henry said Shell was evaluating sites in Texas and Louisiana for a possible plant that would convert natural gas into motor fuels such as diesel.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.