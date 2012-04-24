FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell to buy Cove Energy for $1.8 bln
April 24, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Shell to buy Cove Energy for $1.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it agreed to buy Mozambique-focused explorer Cove Energy in a 1.12 billion pound ($1.8 billion) recommended cash deal, after the major raised its previous offer to match a rival bid from Thailand’s PTT.

Shell said it would pay 220 pence for each Cove share and that the deal was conditional upon approval from the government of Mozambique amongst other things.

Cove’s main asset is an 8.5 percent stake in the Rovuma Offshore Area 1, in Mozambique, where huge gas discoveries have been made.

Thailand’s PTT made a 1.12 billion bid for Cove in February, trumping Shell’s previous offer of 992.4 million pounds, and prompting hopes of a bid battle.

