Shell says high prices eroding fuel demand

* Fuel sales flat in Europe, U.S., up in Asia

* Oil market fundamentally well supplied

* Shell’s first-quarter fuel sales fall 3 percent

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Oil demand is being curbed by high prices, Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday as it reported first-quarter earnings, adding to signs of weaker global oil consumption growth so far this year.

Shell, Europe’s largest oil company by market value, said its first-quarter sales of fuels such as gasoline and diesel fell about 3 percent from the same period of 2011 including the impact of asset sales.

“In oil products, our underlying volumes were flat,” Shell Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry told a news conference. “Demand is being eroded by high prices.”

He noted flat volume in Europe and the United States, along with firm demand for branded fuels in Asia-Pacific.

Shell’s comments follow reduced estimates by the International Energy Agency and other forecasters for oil demand growth in 2012.

Shell sells fuel through a network of about 43,000 service stations in more than 80 countries.

Crude oil prices surged in March to $128 a barrel for Brent, the highest since 2008, because of concern about possible supply shortages as Western sanctions target exports from Iran.

Shell believes the crude market is “fundamentally well supplied,” Henry said, echoing the view of other players such as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries that there is no shortage and geopolitical tensions - such as over Iran - were supporting prices.

Retail fuel prices are rising in many markets. In the UK, pump prices have set new records in 2012, according to motorists’ group the AA, which said in a report this month the cost of gasoline had climbed to 142.5 pence ($2.30) per litre.

Earlier on Thursday, Shell said its first-quarter net income rose 11 percent to $7.66 billion on higher crude prices and a ramp-up of new projects.

But earnings excluding items from Shell’s oil refining and marketing and chemicals division - its second-largest unit after producing crude oil and gas - fell 32 percent to $1.12 billion.