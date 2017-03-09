LONDON, March 9 Royal Dutch Shell has
agreed to sell most of its Canadian oil sands assets for $7.25
billion to Canadian Natural, the company said on
Thursday.
The deal also includes a joint acquisition by Shell and
Canadian Natural of Marathon Oil Canada Corporation, a
subsidiary of Marathon Oil, for $1.25 billion each to be
paid in cash, Shell said.
Shell will sell its existing and undeveloped Canadian oil
sands interests and reduce its share in the Athabasca Oil Sands
Project (AOSP) to 10 percent, but it will remain as operator of
the AOSP Scotford upgrader and the Quest carbon capture and
storage project.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)