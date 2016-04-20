FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell starts voluntary redundancy process for Dutch staff
#Energy
April 20, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Shell starts voluntary redundancy process for Dutch staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Shell said it had started a voluntary severance process in the Netherlands as part of a plan to cut around 10,300 jobs worldwide.

The oil company is under pressure to rein in costs as a slump in oil prices has hit its profits.

“Shell can confirm it has introduced a selective voluntary severance programme in The Netherlands,” a spokesman said.

The programme could be rolled out elsewhere and staff would be notified before external announcements are made, he said.

Shell has around 11,000 directly employed staff in the Netherlands.

Shell said last year it would cut around 2,800 jobs as part of its $50 billion takeover of BG Group, feeding into the overall job reductions.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman

