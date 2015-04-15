FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon-Shell gas venture may have to adjust Groningen output after court ruling
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Exxon-Shell gas venture may have to adjust Groningen output after court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 15 (Reuters) - Gas production joint venture NAM is studying the impact of a court ruling that halted production at a small part of the massive Groningen gas field because of safety concerns, the Dutch government said on Wednesday.

In a letter to parliament, Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp said that NAM may have to adjust production in other areas to compensate for the lost production near the town of Loppersum.

NAM (Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij) is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil.

Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.