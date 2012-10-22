FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Shell declares force majeure on Nigerian crude grades
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 22, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Shell declares force majeure on Nigerian crude grades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has declared force majeure on exports of the Bonny and Forcados crude grades for reasons including damage caused by theft, the company said on Monday, potentially affecting more than one fifth of Nigeria’s oil exports.

“Effective 1400 hours, Friday 19th Oct. 2012, SPDC (Shell Production Development Corporation) JV declared force majeure on Bonny and Forcados loadings,” a Shell spokesman said.

Bonny Light and Forcados are two of Nigeria’s most important oil grades and in October they represented exports of 427,000 barrels per day, of the country’s total exports 2.048 million barrels per day.

The spokesman said loadings of Forcados were affected by damage caused by suspected bunkering - the term for oil theft - on the Trans Forcados Pipeline and the Brass Creek trunkline.

“Bonny loadings are affected as result of production deferment caused by the fire incident on a bunkering ship on the Bomu-Bonny trunkline and production deferment from a third party producer because of flooding,” he said in a statement.

Efforts were being made to repair the pipelines as soon as possible, the statement said.

Shell’s Nigerian unit shut its Bonny oil pipeline and deferred 150,000 barrels per day of production after oil thieves caused a fire, the company said at the end of September.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.