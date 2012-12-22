FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell's Ormen Lange gas field halted due to glitch
December 22, 2012 / 9:05 AM / in 5 years

Shell's Ormen Lange gas field halted due to glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Gas production at Royal Dutch Shell’s giant Ormen Lange gas field in Norway has been disrupted and the Nyhamna processing plant has been shut down, the Nordic power bourse and gas system operator Gassco said on Saturday.

Ormen Lange, a key supplier of natural gas to Britain, is expected to be gradually ramped up over the next 24 hours and should be back to normal by Sunday, the power bourse said.

The partners in the field are Shell (17.04 percent), ExxonMobil (7.23 percent), Norway’s Statoil (28.92 percent), Denmark’s DONG (10.34 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (36.48 percent).

