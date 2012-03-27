FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell's Ormen Lange gas field seen back to full output late Tues
March 27, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 6 years

Shell's Ormen Lange gas field seen back to full output late Tues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 27 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s giant Ormen Lange gas field will return to full output late on Tuesday, North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco said, restoring a key gas supply to Europe.

“Now producing at 65 percent of full production. Expecting to be at full production at midnight (2200 GMT),” Gassco said on its website.

Gas output at the field was cut by some 37 million cubic metres per day, said Gassco.

Shell was not immediately available for comment.

The plant that processes gas from the field shut down on Monday due to problems with its power supply, a recurrent problem at the site.

