Shell to develop Stones deepwater oil field in Gulf of Mexico
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

Shell to develop Stones deepwater oil field in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Wednesday it plans to go forward with the Stones ultra-deepwater oil and natural gas project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Production during the first phase of the project is expected to have an annual peak of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the oil major said in a press statement.

As part of the Stones project, Shell will construct a floating production, storage, and offloading vessel and subsea infrastructure. The field is located in waters 9,500 feet (2,896 meters) deep about 200 miles southwest of New Orleans, Louisiana.

