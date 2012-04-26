FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Shell looks at Gulf states gas-to-liquids sites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell CFO Simon Henry said on Thursday that Shell was looking at brownfield sites in Louisiana and Texas for the construction of a possible gas-to-liquids plant.

Henry said an investment decision was a long way off and would likely not be made until the end of the decade at the earliest.

The gas-to-liquids plant would be modeled on the company’s GTL plants in Bintulu, Malaysia, and Qatar and would use natural gas as a feedstock to produce very low sulfur middle distillates and natural gas liquids.

