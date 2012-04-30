Shell, Iogen scrap plans for Canada biofuel plant

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc and privately held Iogen Corp have scrapped plans for a commercial-scale biofuels plant in southern Manitoba, a move that will mean the loss of 150 jobs at the joint venture, the companies said on Monday.

Iogen Energy had a plant under development that would produce cellulosic ethanol.

The company will still employ 110 people at its Ottawa headquarters and plans to expand new technology for production of the biofuels made from cellulose, the partners said.