FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell sells Italian retail business to Kuwait Petroleum
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 20, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

Shell sells Italian retail business to Kuwait Petroleum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch oil and gas major Shell said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its Italian retail and aviation business to Kuwait Petroleum International.

“The sale is consistent with Shell’s strategy to concentrate Shell’s downstream footprint on a smaller number of assets and markets where we can be most competitive,” the company said in a statement, without giving financial details.

Shell’s Italian retail network will be rebranded Q8 as part of the agreement, the company said.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.