UPDATE 1-Shell and partners receive Canadian LNG export license

* Shell LNG exports cleared by Canadian regulators

* Can export 3.23 bcf per day

* Third LNG export license given out by Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s National Energy Board on Monday approved a liquefied natural gas export license for Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s planned LNG export plant on British Columbia’s Pacific Coast.

The regulator approved exports of up to 670 million tonnes of LNG over the 25-year period covered by the license, or 3.23 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

The license was given to LNG Canada Development Inc, a Shell-led consortium that includes Mitsubishi Corp, PetroChina and Korea Gas Corp.

While a number of LNG plants have been proposed for the northern British Columbia coastline, the license is only the third given out by the Canadian energy regulator.

Kitimat LNG, co-owned by Apache Corp and Chevron Corp was granted a license in 2011 while privately owned BC LNG Export Cooperative received one early last year.

LNG Canada is in the early stages of planning an LNG plant at Kitimat, British Columbia, to take gas from British Columbia’s massive shale fields to lucrative Asian markets. The facility is expected to be complete by 2020.