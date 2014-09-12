FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell revives plan to sell European LPG business -FT
September 12, 2014

Shell revives plan to sell European LPG business -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch oil group Royal Dutch Shell has appointed Credit Suisse to advise on the sale of its European liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing four people with knowledge of the decision.

The business, which it previously tried to sell in 2010, could be valued at as much as 1 billion pounds ($1.63 billion) and is expected to attract bids from private equity firms as well as trade buyers, the FT said, attributing sources. (on.ft.com/1jbmU3p)

The newspaper said buyout groups PAI Partners, CVC Capital, Ardian, First Reserve and Advent International had submitted bids for the business in 2010.

Shell representatives could not immediately be reached for comment. (1 US dollar = 0.6152 British pound) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by David Goodman)

