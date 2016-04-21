FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell eyes $700mln exit from Gabon - sources
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 21, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Shell eyes $700mln exit from Gabon - sources

Freya Berry, Ron Bousso

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is working on selling out of its onshore assets in Gabon, according to two sources familiar with the matter, as the oil giant seeks to refocus its African presence.

Bids are due in June for the fields, which one source estimated could be worth around $700 million. However the second person said that price indications were currently below Shell’s expectations and that no sale may occur. Shell’s Gabon holdings include the Rabi Kounga and Gamba fields.

“Shell continuously evaluates opportunities for our global portfolio in line with our business strategy,” a company spokesman said on Thursday.

Reporting by Freya Berry and Ron Bousso; editing by Lawrence White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
