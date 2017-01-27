FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Shell set to sell $3 bln North Sea assets to Chrysaor -sources
January 27, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 7 months ago

Shell set to sell $3 bln North Sea assets to Chrysaor -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is nearing the sale of a large part of its North Sea oil and gas assets for $3 billion to a private equity-backed firm, several banking sources said.

The deal will mark a major milestone in the Anglo-Dutch company's drive to reduce its heavy debt pile following the $54 billion acquisition of BG Group in February 2016.

Chrysaor, a North Sea-focused oil company backed by private equity fund EIG Partners, will acquire from Shell a mix of older fields, new developments and infrastructure in a move that could breath new life into one of the world's oldest offshore basins where production has been in a steady decline since the late 1990s.

The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days to coincide with Shell's full-year results on Feb. 2, several sources said.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

