Shell starts oil production from Malaysian deep-water platform
October 8, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Shell starts oil production from Malaysian deep-water platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Oil major Shell has started oil production from the Gumusut-Kakap floating platform off the Malaysian coast, the company said on Wednesday.

The deep-water platform is also expected to start producing gas over the course of next year, Shell added.

The facility is set to reach an annual output peak of around 135,000 barrels a day.

The Gumusut-Kakap platform is one of more than 20 deep-water projects developed by Shell, including in the Gulf of Mexico and offshore Nigeria.

The Malaysian project is 33 percent owned by Shell as operator, with ConocoPhillips Sabah also owning 33 percent. Malaysia’s Petronas Carigali holds a 20 percent stake and Murphy Sabah Oil a 14 percent share. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
