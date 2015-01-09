FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Shell Refining explores options in face of weak margins
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 9, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Shell Refining explores options in face of weak margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Shell Refining Company will explore options including the sale of its Port Dickson refinery or the conversion of operations to a storage terminal in the face of the poor outlook for refining margins, it said on Friday.

“The Board has concluded that refining margins are expected to remain depressed due to overcapacity in the global refining industry,” it said in a filing to the Malaysian stock exchange, adding that it is exploring suitable long-term options.

Shares in Shell Refining, which counts Royal Dutch Shell as a major shareholder, closed up 3.1 percent at 4.98 ringgit ($1) on Friday, outperforming the broader index’s 0.3 percent gain.

For the full announcement, click bit.ly/1Iy2VTZ ($1 = 3.5610 ringgit) (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.