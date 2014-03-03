FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell says ex-Deutsche Bank CEO Ackermann to retire from board
March 3, 2014

Shell says ex-Deutsche Bank CEO Ackermann to retire from board

Reuters Staff

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - London-listed oil company Royal Dutch Shell said board-member Josef Ackermann would retire as a non-executive director at its annual meeting in May.

Ackermann’s departure from Shell is the latest retreat from high-profile corporate positions for the former Deutsche Bank chief executive.

He stepped down from the supervisory board of German engineering conglomerate Siemens in September, two weeks after quitting as chairman of Zurich Insurance, following the suicide of the chief financial officer.

Shell’s annual meeting is scheduled for May 20. The company is holding a management day on March 13, when it will attempt to win round investors after a major profit warning in January.

