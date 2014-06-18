BRIEF-Shell Midstream applies for U.S. IPO

June 18 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell :

* Shell files registration statement for IPO of MLP

* Shell Midstream Partners intends to apply to list common units on New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol “SHLX”.

* Offering is expected to occur in second half of this year.

* Shell midstream partners’ initial assets are expected to consist of ownership interests in four onshore and offshore pipelines located primarily in Texas and Louisiana

* Today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, shell midstream partners, L.P. (“Shell Midstream Partners”), has filed a registration statement on form S-1 with U.S. Securities and exchange commission

* Barclays and Citigroup are acting as book-running managers and structuring agents for proposed offering