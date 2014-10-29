FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell Midstream Partners' shares rise 40 pct in debut
#Market News
October 29, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Shell Midstream Partners' shares rise 40 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP , a master limited partnership formed by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, rose as much as 40 percent in their market debut, in what was the largest initial public offering by an MLP in a decade.

Shares of the MLP, which owns stakes in four pipelines in Texas and Louisiana, opened at $32. They touched a high of $32.35, valuing the company at about $2.18 billion, based on its 67.5 million outstanding common units.

Shell Midstream’s initial public offering raised about $920 million after the size of the offering was increased and priced above the expected range.

About 40 million common units were sold at $23 per share, above the expected price range of $19-$21. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
