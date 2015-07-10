Shell acquires Morgan Stanley's European gas and power trading book

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s European supply and trading arm has acquired Morgan Stanley’s European gas and power trading book, the Anglo-Dutch energy company said on Friday.

“Comprising predominantly physical and financial gas and power trades, the deal further expands Shell’s activities in core energy markets across Europe,” Shell said in a statement.

Shell Energy Europe has signed a binding sales and purchase agreement for Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, it said, without providing further details. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Clarke)