Shell acquires Morgan Stanley's European gas and power trading book
July 10, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

Shell acquires Morgan Stanley's European gas and power trading book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s European supply and trading arm has acquired Morgan Stanley’s European gas and power trading book, the Anglo-Dutch energy company said on Friday.

“Comprising predominantly physical and financial gas and power trades, the deal further expands Shell’s activities in core energy markets across Europe,” Shell said in a statement.

Shell Energy Europe has signed a binding sales and purchase agreement for Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, it said, without providing further details. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Clarke)

