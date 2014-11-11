FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 11, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Top Shell European diesel trader moves to Vitol -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The head of Royal Dutch Shell’s middle distillates trading desk in Europe has recently moved to the world’s largest oil trader Vitol, industry sources said.

Matt Stacey, Shell Trading’s European regional team leader for middle distillates, left the company’s London office last month and is set to start his job on Vitol’s gasoil desk in the coming weeks following gardening leave, the sources said.

Jamie Torrence, a Shell diesel barge trader in Rotterdam, also left last week to move to Dutch-headquartered trader Trafigura, the sources said.

Shell, Vitol and Trafigura declined to comment.

Additional reporting by Libby George; Editing by Michael Urquhart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
