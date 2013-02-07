Shell declares force majeure on Nigeria gas supplies

ABUJA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s local Nigerian unit has declared force majeure on gas supplies to the country’s 22 million tonne-a-year liquefied natural gas (NLNG) export terminal, the company said on Thursday.

A spokesman for Shell Petroleum Development Co of Nigeria (SPDC) said the force majeure took effect from Monday and was due to a suspected gas line leak.

SPDC has shut down the Soku and Gbaran-Ubie gas plants while investigations are conducted, he said.

Nigeria’s state-oil company NNPC owns 49 percent of NLNG with Shell holding 25.6 pct, France’s Total SA 15 pct and Italy’s Eni SpA 10.4 pct.