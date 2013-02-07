FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell declares force majeure on Nigeria gas supplies
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

Shell declares force majeure on Nigeria gas supplies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s local Nigerian unit has declared force majeure on gas supplies to the country’s 22 million tonne-a-year liquefied natural gas (NLNG) export terminal, the company said on Thursday.

A spokesman for Shell Petroleum Development Co of Nigeria (SPDC) said the force majeure took effect from Monday and was due to a suspected gas line leak.

SPDC has shut down the Soku and Gbaran-Ubie gas plants while investigations are conducted, he said.

Nigeria’s state-oil company NNPC owns 49 percent of NLNG with Shell holding 25.6 pct, France’s Total SA 15 pct and Italy’s Eni SpA 10.4 pct.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.