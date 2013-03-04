Shell may shut major Nigeria pipeline due to theft

ABUJA, March 4 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell may be forced to shut down “completely” the Nembe Creek pipeline in Nigeria due to persistent oil theft, the company’s local unit said on Monday.

Previous outages on that pipeline have deferred around 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production from Africa’s largest producer, Shell said in a statement.

“The situation in the last few weeks is unprecedented. The volume being stolen is the highest in the last three years; over 60,000 bpd from Shell alone,” Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Mutiu Sunmonu said.