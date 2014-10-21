FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 21, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Shell signs sales deals for Nigerian assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has signed sales and purchase agreements for all the Nigerian oil assets it put up for sale following a 2013 review of its business in the West African country, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The assets include oil mining leases (OML) 18, 24, 25, 29 and the Nembe Creek Trunk Line pipeline.

The company also said that, together with its partners Total and Eni, it had signed an agreement to sell OML 18 to a consortium led by Canadian oil and gas company Mart Resources.

Mart confirmed it had entered into an agreement for the acquisition of OML 18.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Pravin Char

